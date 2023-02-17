Raymond Cress, age 82, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Mountain City Care Center. He was born on January 27, 1941 to the late Azel and Hazel Cress in Johnson County, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Cress and infant sister, Lois Ann Cress.
Raymond enjoyed woodworking, collecting knives, and tinkering with old cars, especially his ‘55 Chevrolet. He was a member of First Christian Church.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Carolyn Danner Cress; sons, Tommy Cress (Wanda) and Jamie Cress; grandchildren, Alisha Norris (Joey), Matt Cress (Kayla), Savanna Cress, Mychael Cress, and Brianna Cress; great-grandchildren, Cooper Cress, Dominic Kelley, Eli Norris, and Mason Galyean; sisters, Maxine Hall (Barton), and Carolyn Pardue; brother, Glenn Cress, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Cress Cemetery with Danny Cullop to officiate.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at The Waters at Roan Highlands, Mountain City Care Center, and Amedysis Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 41428, Nashville, TN, 37204.
At other times the friends may call at the home of his son, Tommy Cress, 1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Mountain City, Tennessee, 37683.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Raymond Cress has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.