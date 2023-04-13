Madge Marie Rominger Laws, age 89, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 30, 2023. She was born on March 4, 1934 to the late John Wilburn Rominger and Minnie Blanche Issacs. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Issac Luke Laws; one son, Ivan Luke Laws; one daughter, Mary Kate Letcho; six step daughters; two grandsons and one son-in-law, Raymond Hicks, Two Brothers, Joe and Ed Rominger.
Madge was a member of the Beaver Dam Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, reading and gardening.
She is survived by six daughters, Carole Hicks, Bobbie Laws, Linda Picazo, Anna Atkins, Judy Fuentest, Joyce Sluder; three sons, JL Laws, Kenny Laws and Larry Laws; five step daughters, Betty Timbs, Juanita Hicks, Gladys Rominger, Marybelle Rominger, Rethia Britten; two step sons, Ray Laws and JB Laws, three brothers, Bob, Lewis, and Dean Rominger. and Three Sisters, Irene Woodard, Ruth Howell, and Ester Harmon. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and special friend, Jeff Powell also survive.
Services for Madge will be held Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 2 pm in the Charles B. Hux Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, with Shannon courtner officiating.
in Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Johnson County Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services for the Laws family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683