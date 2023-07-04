Bobby Forrester, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at his residence. Bobby was born October 2, 1939 to the late Floyd and Elvi Forrester of Mountain City. Bobby was a member of Vaught's Gap Baptist Church and enjoyed going to Mountain View Exxon spending time with his friends. In addition to his parents Bobby was preceded in death by his brothers Raleigh and David Forrester; sisters Alice Vines, Coriene Norris, Josephine Blackburn, Reba Neatherly, Mary Forrester; and grandson Steven Brown.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Barbara Forrester of the home; two daughters: Connie Pennington (Jimmy) and Sandy Brown (Jeff) both of Mountain City, TN; one son Randy Forrester (Suzi) of Mountain City, TN; brother Raymond Forrester of Mountain City, TN; sister Patsy Pierce (Kyle); two grandsons: Bobby Jenkins (Rachel) of AZ and Will Necessary (Anne) of Italy; one great-grandson Peyton Jenkins and one great-granddaughter Laela Jenkins, both of AZ.
Funeral service for Bobby Forrester will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 from the Charles B. Hux Chapel with Chuck Morefield officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
At other times the family will receive friends at the home 383 Chestnut Drive, Mountain City, TN.
