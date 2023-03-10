Matthew Folsom (Possum), age 33, left this world on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He was born on June 4, 1989 in Rockford, IL to Arthur Folsom and Diane Murray Folsom.
Matt worked in construction for Iron Workers Local 848. He enjoyed snowboarding, skateboarding, water sports and playing video games with his son.
In addition to his parents, others survivors include his son, Braiden Folsom of Mountain City; wife, Elizabeth Folsom of Lenoir, NC; sister, Amy Adkins of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; brothers, Ryan Folsom and Greg Folsom of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Matt at a later date.
