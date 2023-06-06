MOUNTAIN CITY - Dayton Delbert Shoemake, age 89, left his residence in Mountain City, TN to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 27.
Dayton was born on October 1,1933 in Ashe County but made Mountain City his home for most of his life. He was a United States Army Veteran (having served during the Korean Conflict) and a retired maintenance supervisor from Timberland Shoe Company. He was also considered by his family as an overall “Jack of all trades.”
He was preceded in death by his parents Roby and Flora (Huggins) Shoemake; five brothers: Worth, Spencer, Herman, Wayne, and infant Gaither; five sisters: Edna Blevins, Elsie Ayers, Dorothy Graybeal, Stella Osborne, and Thelma Eastridge.
He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of almost 66 years, Ethel Parsons Shoemake; his two daughters who cherished him: Debbie Lipford (Ronnie) and Lonna Smith (Ricky) both of Mountain City; two grandchildren: Jessica Lipford Cunningham (Stacy) of Mountain City and Weston Smith (Halie) of Puyallup, WA; great grand-daughter: Jasmine Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed building things for all his girls. He built everything from birdhouses to cabinetry to a cabin in the woods for him and his love to enjoy their retirement. He enjoyed porch sitting and living the quiet, peaceful life. He was known as always putting his family first and would help anyone in need. He liked to travel and later telling stories of his adventures. He was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for several years and played the bass guitar to accompany his daughter, the pianist. He was also the bass/tenor singer in the Redeeming Grace Trio which sang on the Doug Shaw program on WMCT Sunday afternoons.
A military graveside service accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will be held on Tuesday, May 30,2023 at 3pm in the afternoon at the Phillippi Cemetery in Mountain City.
Pallbearers are Ronnie Lipford, Ricky Smith, Weston Smith, Stacy Cunningham, Jerry Horne, and Randy Dunn. Honorary Pallbearers are Glenn Parsons, David Wilson, Bob Eller, and the many Veterans of the United States Army.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center in Johnson City, the members of his Amedisys Care Team: Joanie, Gail, Jerry, Chaplain Chris, AnnaMarie, and his grand-daughter, Jessica, who took special care of her Pap.
On line condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com.
Hux & Lipford Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Shoemake Family.