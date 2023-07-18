It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Virginia Diane Moorhouse, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. Virginia peacefully departed from this world on July 11, 2023. Her loss leaves a void that will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Virginia was born on February 23, 1939, the daughter of Silas and Doris Steele. She grew up in Sutherland, Iowa and was known for her warm heart, and unwavering kindness. Her compassionate nature and quiet calm touched the lives of all who crossed her path.
Throughout her life, Virginia was a devoted mother and dedicated herself to her family. Her sons are Jeff and Craig. She provided them with unwavering support, unconditional love, and valuable life lessons that will forever guide them. As a grandmother, Virginia cherished her role, bringing joy, wisdom, and countless memorable moments to the lives of her grandchildren, Grace Ann, Hannah Beth, Clayton and Audrey. Her impact as a faithful Christian influence was felt by all.
Professionally, Virginia excelled in her career as a teacher and a principal. Her unwavering work ethic, sharp intellect, and dedication led her to impacting the lives of the many students she taught. Virginia was respected by her colleagues and admired for her commitment to excellence. Her legacy in the professional sphere will be remembered as a testament to her hard work and perseverance.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Virginia was a dedicated follower of Christ. She played the piano for the church and sang in the choir. She organized a summer show choir of the church youth on wonderful Wednesdays for several years. Above all, Virginia valued her relationships and was known for her genuine and unwavering friendship. She was a pillar of strength and support to her loved ones during both their happiest and most challenging times. Virginia had an incredible ability to listen without judgment and offer comforting words of wisdom and guidance. Her presence in the lives of her family and friends will be deeply missed.
Virginia Moorhouse leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, resilience and servant leadership. Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we take solace in the memories we shared and the impact she made on our lives. As we bid farewell to this remarkable woman, we know that her spirit will forever live on in our hearts and minds.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Richard Moorhouse. She is survived by her sons and their families; Jeff and wife, Carol Grace, Craig and Wife, Amanda, grandchildren Grace Ann Heller (Sam) and Hannah Beth Sprouse (Caleb), Clayton Moorhouse and Audrey Moorhouse and great-grandchildren, Hank Heller and Thompson Heller.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Virginia Moorhouse will be held on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 at First Christian Church, in Mountain City, TN. Receiving of friends will begin at 1:00 pm with funeral services to begin at 3:00 pm with Minister Dwayne Dickson officiating, followed by a burial at Phillipi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Milligan University scholarship fund in Virginia's honor.
She now enjoys eternal peace, and may we find solace in the memories of the time we were blessed to have spent with her.
You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
