Edith Price, age 80, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday morning February 24th, 2023 at Frye Hospital in Hickory, NC. Edith was born in Ashe County on July 14, 1942 to Will Price and Ruth Roark Price. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant sister; brothers, Jack Price, Bill Price, Jr., and two infant brothers.
Edith absolutely adored holidays; the Christmas season was her very favorite. She collected numerous dolls and story books. Edith enjoyed the company of her cats, especially Toby and Bo. She liked to watch Days of Our Lives, old westerns, and cartoons, and she loved getting visitors at her home.
Those left to cherish her memories include her sisters, Katie Stewart (Jody) and Carolyn Porter; sister- in-law, Linda Price; special nieces, Michelle and Crystal, and several other nieces and nephews; dear friends who were like sisters, Alice Rhymer, Cora Walls, and Cathy Peltier; loving cousin, Brenda Jennings; special friend, Peggy; and her in-home caretakers.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The graveside service and burial will follow the visitation from Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Butch Jennings, Gene Church, Shawn Price, Johnny Norris, Ian Norris, and Brent Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be Jody Stewart, William Porter, Tony Norris, and Robbie Wagner.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedysis Home Health for their care of Edith.
