Katherine Hassenrick, age 70, of Stout's Branch Road, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born on July 28, 1952 to the late Bryam Hackney and Anna Mae Morefield. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Jane Woodward, Brother-in-law, Randy Pardue, niece, Amanda Woodward and best friend, Brenda Fletcher.
Katherine was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a graduate of Johnson County High School, enjoyed gardening and cooking. She was also known as I.E to her nephew, Peyton.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Don Hassenrick of the home; sister, Linda Pardue of Mountain City; nieces and nephew, Evelyn Huddleston, Cheri Potter, April Pardue and Peyton Woodward; special friends, Margaret Cress, Tiffany Espinoza, Hallie Williams and a host of other close friends.
Funeral service for Katherine will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 11 am in the Charles B. Hux Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Mike Pennley officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am prior to the funeral. A graveside service will follow at Dyson Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jeffery Lipford, Bradley Lipford, Stephen Lipford, James Reece, Harley Reece, Mike Wilson, Dawson Potter and Jonathan Lunceford.
Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Woodward, Danny Huddleston, Tony Potter and Sam Cress.
Online condolences for the family may be sent through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services for the Hassenrick family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683