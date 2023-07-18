MOUNTAIN CITY - Nannie Kate Swift, age 90, of Swift Hollow Rd., Mountain City, TN went home to be with her Lord on Sunday morning July 9, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Nannie Kate was born April 11, 1933 to the late Allen and Millicent Stout. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infants; two sisters, Della Faye and Rosa Lee and two nephews, Bob and Albert.
Nannie Kate was a quiet, simple lady. She worked at Leco and Levi manufacturing for many years. Nannie Kate served with the Crewettes (wives of Johnson County Rescue Squad men) for several years. She loved to work in her flowers. She was a faithful wife and homemaker to Dearl for 73 years. Nannie Kate was a devoted member of Dewey Christian Church.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Dearl Swift; two nephews, Dean and Timmy, and sister-in-law, Babe.
The family will receive friends from 12:00–1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Minister C.D. Bud Gentry officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow from the Wilson Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Nannie Kate Swift has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.