David Wayne Watson, of Butler, TN, left this world March 20, 2023. He peacefully passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by the love of his life and his three ornery girls.
He was born August 21, 1953 to the late Jack Neeley Watson and and Glynola Fishburn Watson. David was the most wonderful husband, father, granddaddy, and brother as well as friend and neighbor. To know him was truly to love him. He firmly believed in faith, honesty, and integrity and practiced these qualities every day.
He was the hardest working man alive. He got his first job at 16 and never stopped working until his recent retirement from Shoun Lumber. He was a true handyman and there was nothing he couldn’t fix, whether it be with duct tape or a simple kiss of a boo-boo.
David enjoyed Andy Griffith, Louis L’Amour novels, the Kentucky Wildcats, “driving it like he stole it”, a good cold beer, family game nights, answering Jeopardy questions at lightning speed, Peyton Manning, and impossible to solve brain teasers (which he always managed to figure out).
David is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kathie Watson; daughter and son-in-law, Megan Watson and Roman Wallace; daughter, Emilie Watson; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel Watson and Keo Khaysavang; special sister, Kimmie Watson; and his grandchildren, Wyatt and Audrey Decker, Jasper Wallace, Bradley Watson, and Kai Khaysavang, as well as many special friends and relatives.
We are comforted to know that he is now with his brother-in-law, our Uncle Hunny, Kennard Thomas.
The world was brighter with him in it and he will be greatly missed. We wish he could have stayed here with us forever, but as he always liked to say, “Wish in one hand and poop in the other, see which one fills up faster.”
It was David’s wish to not have funeral services. Gifts, donations, and condolences will be received at his daughter’s home, 4497 Pine Orchard Road, Butler, TN 37640, or through www.mountaincityfh.com.
