Andy Isaacs, age 78, passed away on Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born September 8, 1944 to the late Ruth Isaacs. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Isaacs, and by his son, Andrew Isaacs.
Andy loved the outdoors and being in nature. He enjoyed Little Debbie cakes and his chewing tobacco. Andy never knew a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Matthew Isaacs; grandson, Channing Isaacs; stepdaughters, Priscilla Courtner (Junior); step-granddaughter, Angel Courtner; special cousin and caregiver, Phyllis Isaacs and husband, Rob; several other cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and being like family to Andy.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Andy Isaacs has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.