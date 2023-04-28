We are saddened to announce the passing of Peggy Walsh Jennings, age 89, on Friday, April 21, 2023. She was born January 14, 1934 to the late Cecil Walsh and Addie Mae Moretz Walsh.
Peggy was a member of the Faith Assembly Church of Indiana. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, feeding birds and cooking.
In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Benard Jennings and Grandchildren, Brittany and Ronnie; two brothers, Geter Walsh and Carnell Walsh and Juanita Trivett.
Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Lannie Jennings of TN and Angie Hall (James) of TN; two sons, Joe Fletcher (Melissa) of TN and Shawn Jennings of the home; six grandchildren, Mary Woolman, Christi Hicks, Billie Giles, Shana Stout, James Hall and Johnny Hall; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Margaret Roberts, Marie, Rosie and Jerry and Gail of Amedisys Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Junior Trivett, Matthew Brown, Danny Eastridge and Jamie Jennings
Honorary Pallbearers are James Hall, Johnny Hall, Luke Laws and Dean Ham.
Funeral service for Peggy will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 12 noon in the Charles B Hux Chapel at Hux & LIpford funeral Home with Ted Lewis and Leonard Fletcher officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 am - 12 prior to the funeral . Burial will follow at the Jennings Cemetery.
