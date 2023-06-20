Michael "Mike" Watson, age 57, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born October 29,1965 to the late Odas H. Watson and Annette Reece Watson of Shady Valley, Tennessee.
Mike was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved his animals, especially his cat. He was a graduate of Johnson County High School, class of 1983.
In addition to his mom, Annette, those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Bonnie Main (Arthur) and Jaylen of Shady Valley; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and special friends, Earl Jenkins and Edith Jenkins, Danielle and Kelly also survive.
A private graveside will be held for Mike, however anyone wishing to pay respects may visit the home of his mother on Griffin Hollow Road, Shady Valley, Tennessee
