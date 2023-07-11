MOUNTAIN CITY - James Russell Camp, age 79, of 152 Spear Branch Rd; Mountain City, passed away on June 30, 2023 at Johnson City Medical Center. James was born on June 17, 1944, in Chicago, IL, to the late Russell Camp and Irene Widlic Camp.
James was a food & beverage manager in the restaurant industry until his retirement. James and Carol moved to Mountain City, TN and lived for the last 20 years. Those who knew him best know he was a happy man, quick to laugh and look at things of life with his cup half full (not half empty). James was very proud of being a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Carol Camp and one sister, Victoria Camp of Johnson City, TN; and a larger family of closely held in-laws, along with many special friends.
Per James wishes he will be cremated and a service to celebrate his life will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Dog & End of Life Sanctuary (977 Harbin Hill Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683) or Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).
