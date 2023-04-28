Ronnie Glen Pardue, of Mountain City, passed from this earth to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Mountain City Care and Rehab Center following a lengthy illness.
He was born to the late Orville G. and Martha Pennell Pardue February 26, 1947.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Linda Crowder; sons, Kevin (Shag) Pardue, Steven (Puddy) Pardue; brothers-in-law, Jim Crowder, James Harper and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Eidson.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Jayne McGlamery-Pardue; sister, Janet Harper; brother, Terry Pardue (Sabrina); son, Brian K Pardue; grandsons, Kevin Pardue, Justin Pardue; sisters-in-law, Arlene Lewis (Jake), Linda Sprouse (Ernie); special nephews, Matthew Lewis (Amy), Travis Lewis (Christina), Sam Lewis, Asa Lewis, Isaac Lewis, Peter Michael Eidson (Heather), Jeff Pardue, Darren Pardue, Zack Pardue; special nieces, Katherine Nichols (Dylan), Sara Beth Eidson, Jessica Moody, Evelyn Crowder; special friend, Mary Jo Walsh.
Ronnie was a kind, caring, and gentle man with a caring heart for his friends and a huge amount of love for his family.
He retired from Harris Teeter Supermarket in 1993 and then went to work in the maintenance department for the Johnson County School System, where he also drove a school bus for several years. He also enjoyed working with his brother-in-law, Jake, driving a truck for several years before his poor health put him in complete retirement. He enjoyed bowling, jigsaw puzzles, Nascar racing, his “baby girl”, Sophie Grace, and was a huge fan of the Tennessee Vols.
He had a soft spot in his heart for children and animals, and was a member of Valley View United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home with Josh Giddings officiating with special music by Christina Lewis, Katherine Nichols, Sam Lewis, Amy Lewis, and Asa Lewis. The graveside service and burial will follow at the Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Lewis, Travis Lewis, Asa Lewis, Isaac Lewis, Sam Lewis, Jeff Pardue, and Dylan Nichols.
Honorary pallbearers are Jake Lewis, Ernie Sprouse, Dr. Raina Sluder and Satff, Dr. Jeff Farrow, Jamie Dewey-Mariotti (LPN), Tommy Warren, The Lincare Team of Boone, NC, and Terry Pardue.
At other times, friends and family may visit “Granny’s Place” 184 Tom Phillippi Road, Mountain City, TN.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.
The family of Ronnie Glen Pardue has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683