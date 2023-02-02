George Magnus Buss, age 83, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, January 21st, 2023. He was born August 8th, 1939 to the late George Buss and Ruth Buss.
George was a United States Marine Vietnam Veteran. He worked at AutoZone, was an avid reader and enjoyed working on cars and computers.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Suanne Wright Buss; daughters, Denise Hart of California, Diane Buss of California; son, Daniel Buss and Angie of Texas; two sisters, Jane Fugate of California, Ruth Plummer of California; two brothers, David Buss and Billy Buss of California; Five grandchildren; one great grandchild; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Sally Wilson and family.
it was his wishes to be cremated and no formal services held.
