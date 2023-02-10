Dan Osborne, age 66, passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at his home.
Loving dad, papa, brother, and friend; Dan found joy in those he loved.
He was quiet, humble, patient, and kind. He was a man of few words but many selfless actions. When he did speak it was words of affirmation and love.
After moving to Tennessee, to work at Levi, he remained close to many from his hometown. Throughout his career and time in Mountain City he made lifelong friends and earned the respect of those he worked with.
In his personal life he enjoyed working on cars, listening to music, and spending time with his family and friends.
While Dan is no longer with us, his love and wisdom will live on through those he cherished.
Those that went before him to prepare a place were his parents (Sonny) Jesse Victor Osborne and Elsie Mae Gilliam Osborne, his brother Jesse Victor Osborne II.
His legacy will live on through his daughters Elizabeth Osborne Stout (Billy Jack Stout), Adrienne Osborne (Don Hearl), grandchildren Trenten Winebarger, Haeleigh Thompson, Jace Stout, Daniel Osborne-Hearl, Elsie Osborne-Hearl; partner of 40 years, Ruth Ann Osborne, and sister, Kelly Osborne.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Michael Icenhour officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at Reece Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Shriners Hospital.
At other times, friends and family may visit the home of his daughter, 305 Old Cold Springs Road, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com
The family of Jeffery Daniel Osborne has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.