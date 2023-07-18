BUTLER - Bruce Bailey age 86, of Butler, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Townsend, MA on April 22, 1937. He was an Electrical Engineer, member of the ROTC, loved Ham radio and creating artwork out of wood and metal. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Mountain City.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth M Bailey of the home; children, Roxaine Bailey, Bruce Bailey Jr, Malcolm Bailey and Christopher Bailey; grandchildren, Michael Bailey Jr and Bruce Bailey III; several nieces and nephews and many special friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents as well as his son, Michael Bailey.
Memorial service for Bruce Bailey will be conducted on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2 pm at the First Christian Church with Dwayne Dickson officiating.
