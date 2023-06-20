Geraldine “Ginny” Carol Grindstaff, age 62, passed away June 11, 2023 at Watauga Medical Center. Geraldine was born March 4, 1961 in Banner Elk, NC to the late Gerald and Roxie Burns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Katie Burns and Ramona Burns.
Geraldine loved and adored her dogs, Buddy and Bae Bae. She also enjoyed being outside watching birds, squirrels, and other wildlife.
Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Richard Grindstaff; sons, Travis Grindstaff (Angel), Jesse Grindstaff (Tabitha), Jeremiah Grindstaff; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Sebastian, Hannah, Rosie; great-grandchildren, Chance, Ellie; special friend, Tammy Schofield; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Berrey Dunn officiating. The gravesides service and burial will follow the funeral at Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Zack McMillian, Jerry Grindstaff, Jason Feltner, Craig Grindstaff, Preston Orndorff, and Dave Garland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Johnson County Humane Society (P.O. Box 307, Mountain City, TN 37683.)
