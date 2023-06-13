Richard Andrew Tester, age 60, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Banner Elk, NC on August 24, 1962 to the late Andrew Tester and Margaret Owens Tester.
Richard enjoyed his ham radio, CB radio, growing plants, taking his dog, Chi-Chi for rides and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Kristi Tester of Mountain City and Jennifer Hallmark (Nick) of Grand Junction, MI; Six grandchildren, Bella Tester, Aurora Tester, Aaliyah Tester, Nikolai Hallmark, Arabella Hallmark and Willow Hallmark; Brother, Eddie Tester (Brenda); special dog Chi-Chi and several special friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 7,2023 from 12 - 2 pm in the Buford Lipford Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Following the visitation we will go in precession to the Sunset Park Mausoleum of Love where we will have a committal service at 2 pm with Michael Icenhour and Steven Spencer officiating.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Dickens and members of the Johnson County Rescue Squad.
