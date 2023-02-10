Dorothy Sue Smith, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, died Saturday,January 21, 2023. Just days beforethat, she cooked a delicious meal,offered wisdom for her sons andtheir families, and provided 24- hour care for her husband of 55years. Sue died as she lived - unconditionally loving others beforeherself. Sue was born November 20,1946 to Charles and Gladys Morrison, Laurel Bloomery, TN farmers who taught their six childrenthe dignity of hard work and theinherent value of every person.Business school took Sue to Bristol where, on a summer nightat the drive-in in 1967, she metRichard “Dick” Smith. They wentfor a ride on his motorcycle. Afew months later, they said “I do.”At work as an accounting clerkin the late 60’s, Sue campaignedfor equal treatment for all, refusing to wear the required skirton days when it was too cold tosensibly wear anything other thanpants. In early 1972, Sue gavebirth to twins and always toldthem she’d prayed as a little girlto grow up to be a Mom to twinboys. Joe and Josh suspected shewas just saying that to make themfeel special. If so, it worked. Laughter was a theme throughout her life. So was food. Sueloved the “Food for the Multitude” ministry in Elizabethton.Everyone was welcome at hertable. Experimental dishes wereserved with the request that you“just try it!” Sue once convincedher husband to eat eggplant bytelling him it was fish. Sue’s favorite “title” was Grandma. Elijah, Hudson, and Lucywere her sun, moon and stars. Sue’s family now clings to thepromise that God loves us allforever and no matter what andthat one day we’ll see her again.In addition to her husband, sonsand grandchildren, her memorywill be cherished by her daughter-in-law Kristen (Josh) Smith,siblings Carolyn Matthews, PaulMorrison and Frank Morrisonand their families, and the families of sister Shirley Loggins andJohn Morrison who preceded herin death. We’ll celebrate Sue’s life onFebruary 25th at 11am at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Elizabethton. Tributes can be madeto the EHS Alumni Association,Elizabethton Imagination Library, and the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.