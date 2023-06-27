Ronald Richard Estep, age 76, passed away June 17, 2023. Ronald was born August 7, 1946 in Detroit, MI to the late William and Doris Estep.
Ronald was a loving and dedicated husband and father who loved the Lord and spent most of his retirement fulfilling his passions for woodworking and gardening.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Glenda Estep; daughters, Renea Leipzig and husband Phil, Jeanette Krula and husband Chris; stepsons, Bryan Church, Travis Valcourt and sister, Suzanne Estep.
There will be no formal services held.
