Janice Lea Hawkins age 85, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Lakebridge, A Waters Community in Johnson City, TN. She was born in Creston, NC on November 16, 1937 to the late Paul McNeil and Nell Osborne McNeil. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dayton Hawkins; sisters, Jean Arnold and Lola Laxton; and a brother, Jerry McNeil.
Janice was a 1955 graduate of Johnson County High School. She married Dayton shortly afterward and they moved to Pennsylvania where they made their home for several years. After returning to Mountain City she lived in her current home for the rest of her life. Janice loved the Lord and was good Christian woman. She was selfless, caring, and loved doing things for others. She was adventurous and enjoyed traveling, the beach, sitting in the sun, and ice cream. She also liked to garden and can the vegetables she grew. Janice was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she was a GA leader and a faithful member of the Golden Circle Sunday School class. She loved her family and church family dearly and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Sherry Hawkins and Sandra Wilson; sister, Nancy Gurley; brother, Tom McNeil (Karen); grandchildren, Jessica Lunceford (Michael),
Dylan Nichols (Katherine), and Kaitlyn Nichols; great-grandchildren, Sarah Presnell and Bella Presnell; special friends, Wanda and Larry Motsinger, Judith Shull, and Barbara Simcox; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 12:00 - 1:00 P.M. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Michael Icenhour officiating. Music will be under the direction of Christina Lewis. The graveside service will follow the funeral from the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Lewis, Jeff Gurley, Hunter Hess, Tony Townsend, Samuele Wilson, and Steve Mooberry. Honorary pallbearers are Lance Hammons, Keith Wilson, and Larry Motsinger.
At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 638 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City, TN, 37683.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.
The family of Janice Hawkins has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.