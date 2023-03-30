Mr. Lloyd L. Laffitte, 65, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at his home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC with Ms. Laura Shockley, his daughter, officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Born in Ann Arbor, MI, Mr. Laffitte grew up in Lloyd, FL and Rock Hill, SC and was the son of the late Rondeau Garvin Laffitte and the late Virginia Hamrick Laffitte. He traveled for a living all over the world as an electrical commissioning tech building ethanol, power and soybean plants. He loved playing his guitar, telling stories, the outdoors, especially the mountains and the snow. Surviving are his wife, Thelma Jeanette Laffitte; his son, Bobby Laffitte; two daughters, Laura Shockley and Leah Soffera; his brother, Ronnie Laffitte; two sisters, Alice Gay Hamrick and Garnet McKeown; four stepsons, Steven Martinez, David Martinez, John LaMarr, Jr., and Justin LaMarr. He leaves behind a very large unit of extended family and friends and will be missed by all the lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Laffitte's name to Hospice & Palliative Care, Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Ventures Dr, Suite 150, Fort Mill, SC 29707. Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.