Robert Glen Forrester, age 85, Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on January 24, 2023 at Life Care Center of Gray. He was born August 9, 1937 in Shouns, TN; Johnson County to the late Charlie Forrester and Eva Lewis Forrester. In addition to his parents Glen was preceded in death by his wife Jean P. Forrester; sisters, Lenith Arnold, Dicy McCloud, Edith Hall, Marie Stancil and Ruth Parsons; and brothers, Conley Forrester, Ernest Forrester, Ottis Forrester, Dewey Forrester, and Charles Quinn Forrester.
He was a United States Army Veteran. During his service he specialized in communications and spent time guarding the Berlin Wall. Glen worked in construction throughout the years doing home improvements. He was employed 17 years with Miller Industries in Boone, NC.
He is survived by daughter, Joan Lowe and husband David of Butler, TN; son, Jimmy D. Price, Sr. and wife Robin of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Justin Lowe, Devin Lowe and wife Ashley, Jennifer Holcomb and husband James and Jimmy Price, Jr., great-grandchildren, Blake Eddison Holcomb, Payge Lynn Holcomb, Cora Ann Lowe, Lucy Margaret Lowe, Jake Forrester Lowe, and Ivalee Ruth Lowe; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. The graveside service and burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Justin Lowe, Devin Lowe, Jimmy Price, Jr., James Holcomb, Chris Price, and Bill Ward II.
At other times friends may call at the home of Glen’s daughter, Joan Lowe.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Life Care Center of Gray, Amedysis Hospice, and Glen’s great-great niece, Ericka Gales for all their love and care.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.
The family of Robert Glen Forrester has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.