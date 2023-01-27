Argil Dale Hodge, age 78, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, passed away on Friday night, January 20, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Dale was born on December 14, 1944 in Shady Valley, TN to the late Grant and Winnie Campbell Hodge. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Virgil Hodge.
Dale loved to fish, hunt and watch boxing. He worked for many years in construction and operating heavy equipment. Dale was a member of Crandull Church of Christ in Shady Valley.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 55 years, Shelby Rutter Hodge; sons, Jeff Hodge (Betty), Norman Hodge (Gina), Nathan Hodge (Mandy); grandchildren, Ernie Hodge, Josh Hodge and Morgan Hodge; great-grandchild, Khloe Hodge; sisters, Judy Warden and Deloris Goble; brothers, Ted Hodge and Ed Hodge; numerous nieces and nephews, special niece, Abigail Murray.
The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Crandull Church of Christ with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Minister Tracy Dugger officiating. Graveside service and burial will be on Wednesday January 25, 2023 from Blevins Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Jamie Phillippi, Jeremy Phillippi, B.J. Murray, Larry Rutter, David Rutter, Kevin Cretsinger and Morgan Hodge.
The family will receive friends at the home 1300 Quarry Rd. Shady Valley, TN 37688.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shady Valley Fire Department, %Conley Gentry 340- Walker Rd. Shady Valley, TN 37688.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com