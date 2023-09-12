Anna Grace Boone, age 97, of Mountain City, TN and formerly of Shady Valley, TN, passed away Sunday evening, September 3, 2023 at the Mountain City Care Center. Mrs. Boone was born April 17, 1926 in Shady Valley, TN; to the late Robert Landore and Elizabeh Mars Landore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Clyde Eugene Cuddy and Laverne Boone, children, Joy Storie, Sandra Cuddy, Max Cuddy (Sheila), Marshall Cuddy (Lynn), Toby Cuddy (Lisa), and Terry Cuddy, sisters, Fannie, Marie and Vivian Howard and brother, Frank Landore.
Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Timmy Cuddy and wife Cindy, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Shady Valley Memorial Gardens.
The family of Anna Grace Cuddy Boone has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.