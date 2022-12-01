We are saddened to announce the passing of Amy Sue Laws Henley, age 55, on November 17, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born September 23, 1967 to Charles Edward Laws and Carolyn Sue Holden. She was preceded in death by her son, Wesley Henley; Grandmother, Faye Laws and Grandfather, Tommy Laws.
Amy was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the guitar, art, and fishing.
Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her parents are her son, Grady Charles Stout; sister, Angie Laws; brother, Dwayne Edward Laws (Kim); three grandchildren, Roland, Anna and Robert Reed;
Four nephews, Michael Laws, Brandon Street, Jacob Gensler and Chassidy Laws; several cousins and special friends, Bill Kimberland of Butler, TN and Alf Henley of Mountain City, TN
Funeral service for Amy will be conducted on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2 pm in the Buford Lipford Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Leonard Fletcher officiating.
Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Visitation will be from 1 pm to 2 pm prior to the funeral service.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 1 pm at the Laws Family Cemetery on Little Dry Run Road in Butler, TN
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com
Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home 300 West Main Street,
Mountain City, TN 37683