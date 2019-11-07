Willie Arizona Proffitt

Willie Arizona Proffitt, age 93, of Trade, Tennessee, passed away on October 30, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1926 in Tom’s Creek, Virginia, to the late William and Mary Wilson Canter. Willie is preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce Reece in 1977; second husband Sam Proffitt; sons, Sherry Reece, Norman Reece and Wayne Reece; daughter, Linda Green; sisters, Ruby Canter, Nettie Canter, Dora Potter, Carolee Porter and Lettie Miller; grandchildren, Travis Reece, Gary Thomas and Amanda Costigan.

Willie was a hard worker and spent many years between Leco, Levi Strauss and Mountain City Care Center. She spent approximately 18 years at Mountain City Care Center as a loving caretaker and nurse assistant.

Willie had a special love for being at home where she could work in her flower gardens, crochet and she even loved doing her house work. Willie was a member of Centerview Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters Audrey Thomas and husband Larry, Hope Reece, Jane Barnett, Tammy Bryant and husband Dennis; Son, Joe Reece; and many adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a private memorial service.

The family will receive friends at the home of Audrey Thomas, 1024 Bulldog Rd, Trade, TN 37691.

