William Robert Steele, 80, died peacefully on Sunday, January 6 in

Raleigh, the place he called home since 1968. Bill also spent much

time at his mountain home in Laurel Bloomery, TN, where he enjoyed

exploring the many nature trails on ATVs while his beloved wife Nina

Beth rode nearby on horseback.

He was raised on a farm near Humboldt, TN, the son of Elbert E. and

Esther Stinson Steele. Bill was the youngest of a loving family of

eight siblings, Harry, Katherine, Vernon, Paul, Martha, Ed and Anita.

He grew up loving tractors, cars and all things mechanical and could

fix anything that was broken. He graduated from the University of

Tennessee with an electrical engineering degree in June 1968 and went

on to a life-long career with IBM. He was leader of the team that

developed the revolutionary supermarket and retail laser barcode

scanner technology and was approached to join Microsoft as a partner

when they were a startup of thirteen people. After an early

retirement, he traveled the world with his wife Nina Beth to

destinations like China, Africa, South America, Antarctica, Europe and

all over the US and Canada. He is survived by his wife Nina Beth, son

Robert and partner Debbie, daughter Ann Marie, grandson Sean, step-son

Bill and wife Marie and step-daughter Beth.