William Lloyd Wilson, Sr., 89, of Avondale, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Twin Pines Health Care Center, West Grove.

He was the husband of Janice Marie Greer Wilson with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.

Born in Mt. City, TN he was the son of the late Alfred and Lola Belle Eggers Wilson.

William was a veteran of the US Marine Corps serving in Korean War.

William was Baptist by faith.

He was a self-employed truck driver delivering hay and straw to the local horse farms and was also retired from Hudson Farms in West Grove.

He enjoyed taking care of his yard, working on cars and trucks and spending time with his family and pets.

He is survived by his wife; one son, William Lloyd Miles of AZ; one daughter, Judith Casanta (Leonard) of West Grove; four step-children, Jerry Ricky Price (Sue) of New London, Linda Pastorius (Bob) of West Grove, Edward Price (Sally Mull) of Rising Sun, MD and Christine Rickabaugh (Paul) of Cochranville; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; twelve step-great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Boyd Wilson of Mt. City, TN, Stacey Wilson of Nottingham, Nell Greer of Toughkenamon, Curtis Greer of Quarryville and Gordon Wilson of London Grove.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Penny Wilson Brown; one grandson, Eric Price; one great-granddaughter, Aria Sydenstricker and one brother, Tom Wilson.

Funeral services will be held 11 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, where family and friends may visit from 10 – 11 am.

Interment will be in New London Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Elsmere Veterans Administration Hospital, 1601 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19805.

