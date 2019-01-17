William Fred Bryant (Bill), age 65, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on January 11, 1953 in Logan County, West Virginia to the late Fred and Molly Shumate Bryant. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Ella Bryant; son-in-law, Peter Kozlowski and brother-in-law, Alan Koch.

Bill was a truck driver for many years and also enjoyed working on trucks. When he wasn’t working on the road, he enjoyed working with wood. He was a huge Nascar fan and tried to watch every race if he could. Bill loved music, especially country music. Bill was a true family man and tried to spend as much time as he could with his family.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Heidi Bryant; children, Heather Bryant, Alexandra Bryant, Jayden Bryant, all of Mountain City, TN, Billie Jean Alarie, Crystal Kozlowski, Laurie Robillard and Christine Marks all of Connecticut; sister, Mary Koch; brother, David Shumate; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

It was Bill’s wish to be cremated and that no formal service be held.

