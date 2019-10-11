Willard Coy Roark

Willard Coy Roark, age 72, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Watauga Medical Center. He was born August 9, 1947 to the late Hilman Roark and Ann Roark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Price.

Mr. Roark was a wonderful person. He was an outstanding father and was a person that people enjoyed being with. Without exception, his family always came first. He loved to play Yahtzee and working puzzles. He was dearly loved by many and will be missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Margaret Teague, daughters, Brenda Presnell and husband Dean, Barbie Davidson and husband Dexter, Michelle Maney and husband Jeff, a son, Tommy Lewis, a half-brother, Bruce Price, special cousins Beulah Stout and Wilma Price, several nieces and nephews, cousins, and many more special friends and neighbors.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 2484 Stage Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

