Willa Dean Wood Calhoun

Willa Dean Wood Calhoun, age 74, of Creston, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center. Willa Dean was born in Ashe County, NC to the late Henry and Ida Riley Wood. Willa was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Calhoun, three sisters, Eula Wood, Judy Blevins, and Maude Calhoun, and two brothers John and Earl Wood.

Willa Dean is survived by her daughter Brenda Kay and fiancé Tim Church of Miller’s Creek, NC, two sisters, Mary Nell Blevins and Elsie Barr of North Carolina, four brothers, Frank and James Wood of Tennessee and Charles and Lee Wood of Maryland, three grandchildren, Adriane Miller, Dennis Miller, and Katlin Greer, as well as 7 great-grandchildren.

Willa Dean enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, and gardening, but more than anything, she loved going to car shows with her loving husband, Ray.

Services for Willa Dean will be held at 7pm Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Charlie B. Hux Memorial Chapel at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home in Mountain City, TN with Kenneth Barr officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30pm – 7pm prior to the service. Graveside services will be conducted by James Barr at the Calhoun Cemetery in Creston, NC at 11am on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Professional services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mt. City, TN.

Online condolences can be submitted via our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com