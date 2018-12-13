Wayne S. Snyder, age 67, of 221 Trivette Road, Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Wayne was born in Bend, Oregon on December 29, 1950, to Hardin and Myrtle Shelton Snyder. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his daughter Melanie Billings.

Wayne worked in the sawmill most of his life. When Wayne was not working, he enjoyed traveling across the country, which he did many times. He also enjoyed old cars, especially his Buick, and motorcycles.

Those left to cherish Wayne’s memory are his loving wife, Nancy Cox Snyder; his son Donald Snyder and fiancé Holly Brown; his sisters Gail Snyder, Joyce Snyder and husband Burl, Sue Roark and husband Pablo DeLaVega, Barbara Furches and husband Dan, and Joan Peters and husband Danny; his grandchildren Stephany Posten, Laken Moore, and Hailey Tuggle; special friends Don Thomas, Danny Ray Wilson, Jim Hensley, Tom Icenhour, Bill Triplett, and Reeves Snyder.

Memorial service for Wayne Snyder will be conducted on Friday, December 7, 2018, at 8pm in the Charlie B. Hux Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6pm – 8pm prior to the service. At other times the family will receive friends at the home.

Professional services for Mr. Snyder are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, 300 W. Main St., Mt. City, TN.