Warlo Jim Hampton, age 88, passed away at his residence on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born October 1, 1930 in Beulah, Kentucky to the late Wade Hampton and Ada Plummer Hampton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a Son Freddie Hampton Sr. a grandson Freddie Hampton Jr. Step son John Rosenbaum Jr.

five brothers: Eck Hampton, Earl Hampton, Kermit Hampton, Junior Hampton and Eddie Hampton.

Jim was owner of Hampton Trucking and water company. He was a member of Vaughts Gap Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ollie Winters Hampton; a son, CJ Hampton of Mountain City, Tennessee; a stepdaughter, Tracy Pauley of Mountain City, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kylie, Sadie, Tanner, several other grandchildren and great grandchildren and Cindy Hampton, mother to Kylie and Tanner. A brother, Diesel Hampton, of West Jefferson, North Carolina, several nephews and nieces also survive.

Graveside service and interment for Jim will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Hampton Lewis Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Morefield and Pastor Shannon Courtner to officiate.

