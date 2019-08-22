Wanda Lee Brown

(December 05, 1949 – August 11, 2019)

Wanda Lee Brown, age 69, of 158 H. Curd Lane, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 11, 2019, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on December 5, 1949, to the late William Howard “Taft” and Rosa Ella Miller Eggers. She was the daughter-in-law of the late Marvin Roby Brown and Ida Simcox Brown. In addition to her parents and in-laws, she was preceded in death by her sister, Roma Jean Eggers Lipford and Shirley Mae Eggers Jenkins.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 53 years, Billy Ray Brown, sons Robert Keith Brown and wife Heather and Jeffrey Scott Brown and wife Pam, along with three grandsons that were the loves of her life, Griffin Brown, Isaac Brown, and Carson Brown. She is also survived by her brothers, Frank “Earl” Eggers of Neva, Eddie Dale Eggers and wife, Liz of Arizona, Teddy Austin Eggers and wife, Jan of Bristol, TN, sisters Carolyn “Sue” Wilson of Limestone, TN and Phyllis Joan Parker of Trade, TN. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews that were very dear throughout her life.

Wanda was an excellent seamstress and worked from her home for many years sewing. She was most widely known for her excellent cake decorating and was in high demand for her beautiful creations for over forty years. She was a former employee of the Mountain City Glove Plant for many years before receiving her CNA II certification and pursuing a career in healthcare for Watauga County, North Carolina’s Project on Aging where she retired after 18 years of service in 2012.

Wanda was a member of Hammons Chapel Christian Church. Her family has been especially blessed by their pastor Josh Giddings, who has been a constant source of strength, faith and a prayer warrior for the family during this trying time.

Funeral Services for Wanda Brown will be held Wednesday, August 14th, 2019, at 7:00 pm from the C.B Hux Memorial Chapel with a visitation from 5:00-7:00 pm.

Graveside Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 am.

Pallbearers will be Gary Cable, Darren Jenkins, Michael Lipford, Carroll Parker, Terry Parker, Buster Brown, Brad Gentry, and Craig Lipford. Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Simcox, Jake Lewis, Erick Toby, and Brad Woods.

Online condolences can be sent to the family through our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services for the Brown family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.