Volene Russell

Volene B. Russell, age 95, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on May 24, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Mountain City, TN, she was the daughter of the late W.A. and Virgie Grace (Robinson) Allen and wife of the late David E. Russell, Jr. She was a graduate of Johnson County High School and worked for Glen L. Martin. She was also a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church for over 60 years. Additionally, she was an amazing mother to her seven children and her family. Her activities centered on her children and she enjoyed traveling.

Volene is survived by her seven children, Cynthia D. Drapeau of Tiverton, RI, Arlene C. Gordon of Millsboro, DE, Gail L. Moxley of Delta, PA, Cheryl A. Steeg of Norrisville, MD, Mary C. Wollenweber of Fallston, MD, Ronald E. Russell of Forest Hill, MD, and Richard E. Russell of Bel Air, MD; grandchildren, Scott, Doug and Bryan Stevens, Christopher Dunn, Deanna Shanahan, Wendy Roe, Valerie and Brian Moxley, Michelle Casler, Emily Mock, and Mark and Matthew Wollenweber; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Layne, Megan and Kal Stevens, Ava, Jude and Dane VanDornick, Tristan Dunn, Erin Redding, Samantha Roe, Gavin Moxley, Gunnar and Brokk Johnson, Graham Casler, and Ava Mock; great-great-grandchildren, Tucker Moxley and Sylar Redding; brother, Ralph Allen of Mountain City, TN; two sisters, Ruth Garland of Lenoir, NC and Christine Laws of Mountain City, TN; numerous nieces and nephews; and a loving, extended family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Troy, Coy and Harold Allen; and sister, Carolyn Reece.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00PM – 8:00PM at the McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland , 50 W. Broadway, Bel Air, MD 21014. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00AM, also at the McComas Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers for the service will include Scott Stevens, Christopher Dunn, Douglas Stevens, Bryan Stevens, Brian Moxley, Zach Steeg, Mark Wollenweber, and Matthew Wollenweber.

Contributions may be made in her name to: Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, attn: Senator Bob Hooper House, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014

The family of Annis Gentry has entrusted her services to the McComas Family Funeral Homes of Abingdon, MD.