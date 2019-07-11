Virginia Lee ‘Toots’ Harmon

Virginia Lee ‘Toots’ Harmon, age 86, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born on April 11, 1933 to the late Martin and Crissie Grindstaff Smith. In addition to her parents, Toots was preceded in death by her husband, Gedar Harmon, who passed January 13, 2013; daughter and son-in-law, Patsy McNulty and husband Daniel; granddaughter, Brenda Gail Allen; sisters, Connie Smith, Geneva Stansberry; brothers, J.D. Smith and Carl David Smith and an infant brother and daughter-in-law, Kathy Harmon, great-grandson, James McNulty.

Toots worked at a chair factory for several years and also worked on their family farm. She loved to grow her own vegetables and especially enjoyed canning and preserving their food for winter months. Toots loved to play Bingo. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved her family very much. She always enjoyed when her family and friends would come for visits.

Toots was a member of Sink Valley Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Glenda Greer and husband Larry of Butler, TN, and Glenn Harmon of Butler, TN; sisters, Nell Harper and Judy Parson, all of PA; grandchildren, Annette Garland, Anita McNabe, Angela Mahala, Elizabeth Harmon, Crystal Gail Jacobs, Stacie Norris, Jamie Allen, Carl David Harmon; twenty four great grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews and many special friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Harvey White to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow the funeral at the Harmon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Annette Garland, Ethan Harmon and other family and friends.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 2639 Sink Valley Road, Butler, TN.

The family of Virginia Lee ‘Toots’ Harmon has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.