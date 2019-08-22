Virgie Blanch Gentry, age 79, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, surrounded by her family, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Virgie was born in Laurel Bloomery, TN on January 20, 1940, to the late Russel Fredrick ‘Fred’ Gentry and Ruth Omega Cunningham Gentry. In addition to her parents, Virgie is preceded in death by 4 brothers Jackie, Andy, Lester, and Russell Gentry and 2 nephews, Bobby Gentry and Marcus Bishop.

Virgie worked at the UT Extension Office in Johnson County as an administrative assistant for 45 years before retiring. She was a faithful and active member of State Line Baptist Church in Laurel Bloomery until her health would not allow. Virgie was an avid Tennessee Volunteer Football fan and enjoyed working in her flower gardens.

Those left to cherish Virgie’s memory are her sisters, Della Campbell, Carolyn Bishop, and Margaret Spivey and husband Ted; nieces and nephews, Linda Carter, Brenda Isham, Sharon Winters, David Campbell, Sherry Stout, Darlene Bishop, Teresa Tester, Bonnie Nelson, Gary Gentry, Gregory Bishop, and Bridgett Dunn. Virgie is also survived by her very special friends, Tom Fortune, Paul Blevins, and June Williams.

Services for Virgie will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at State Line Baptist Church in Laurel Bloomery, with Michael Icenhour and Paul Graybeal officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm – 3 pm prior to the service. Graveside service and burial will follow in the Gentry Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Noah Nelson, Gregory Bishop, Eugene Campbell, Nathan Winters, Gary Gentry, and Daniel Stout. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ezra and Silas Stout, Ted Spivey, David Campbell, Aiden Griffin, Zachary Winters, Richard Eller, and Dr. John Whitlock.

at other time friends will be received at her sister Della Campbells residence 255 Gentry Cemetery Road, Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee

Online condolences for Virgie may be viewed and sent to the family though our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of is serving the Gentry Family.