Vickie Marie Courtner

Vickie Marie Courtner, age 60, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born on November 22, 1958 to the late Jess and Ella Mae Morefield Owens. In addition to her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. ‘Jack’ Courtner.

Vickie had been sick for several years and was not able to do the things she would have liked. She was able to do the one thing that she enjoyed most, spending time with her family. She had four legged friends that she loved deeply, Lady and Meanness. Vickie also enjoyed working crossword puzzles.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Marie Gates and husband Mike; sons, James Courtner and wife Angel, Donald Courtner and wife Stephanie, Tommy Courtner and wife Amanda and Kenneth Courtner Jr.; sisters, Judy Dunn and Linda Hayworth; brothers, Ronnie Owens, Jim Owens and Donnie Owens; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; special friends, Dorothy Canter and Denise; several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Shannon Courtner officiating. Graveside service and interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Dickens, family and friends. Honorary pallbearer is Marvin Courtner.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home 357 Atwood Street, Mountain City, TN.

