Venia Ann Stout

Venia Ann Stout, age 82 of Mountain City, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hermitage Health and Rehab Center. Venia was born on April 3, 1937 in Johnson County, TN to the late Clarence Stout and Dora Lowe Stout. Venia is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Wallace, Shirley Smith; brothers, Charles Stout, Homer Stout, Bill Stout, Carl Stout; brother-in-law, Robert Wallace.

Venia was a lifelong resident of Johnson County and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Richard Stout and wife Sharon of Elizabethton, TN; sister, Josephine Laing and husband Larry of Todd, NC and many nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a graveside service held at Reece Memorial Cemetery, 187 Liberty Church Rd. at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 with Richard Stout and Gale Hartley officiating and special music by John Brookshire. Pallbearers will be Carl Stout, Terry Stout, David Stout, Wayne Davis, Rick Blackburn and Roby Phillippi. Honorary pallbearers will be all friends and employees at Nightline Plant.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hermitage Health for their care and Venia’s friends and neighbors who lovingly helped and gave off their time to care for her. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Pastor Gale Hartley for his faithful visits with Venia during her illness.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Venia Ann Stout has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.