Travis P. Good, 44, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went to hunt and fish along the banks of heaven on October 23, 2019 after an unexpected illness. He was born in Boone, NC on November 11, 1974. He was preceded in death by his mother; Glenda Good, grandmothers; Frances Slemp and Maude Good, and grandfathers; Clyde Worley Slemp and William Good.

While he was here, he most loved hunting, fishing and time spent outdoors and with his boys. The many adventures he went on with his soulmate and wife of twenty-two years. He also loved riding his Harley through the back roads of Tennessee.

Those left to cherish his memories of his love for the outdoors and riding free are his wife; Gina Good, two amazing sons; Hunter Good and Chris Good, his father; Glenn Good, brother and sister-in-law; Rick and Joyce Good, Sisters-in-love; Chrissy, Shelly, Allie and Katherine. Two brothers-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate and honor the life of Travis P. Good will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Sunday October 27, 2019, in the Chapel of Hunter First Baptist with Pastors Jim Price, Mark Colley and Steven Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, prior to the service on Sunday or at any of the family’s residences at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at Garland Cemetery Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00PM. Active pallbearers will be Brad Blair, Johnny Fugate, Jason Chambers, James Clark, Charlie Morefield, Jonathan Rounds, and Randy Freeman. Honorary Pallbearers are Rick Good, Jason Seatz, Josh Stidhams, A.J. Forrester and Denver J. Forrester. Those wishing to attend the graveside service need to arrive at Hunter First Baptist no later than 12:15 PM.

