Tracey Ward, age 33, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born on March 12, 1986 in Newland, North Carolina, he was the son of Jerry Ward and Betty Cook Ward.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Dennis and Jean Cook and Niece, Joy Cook.

Tracey was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting knives, wrestling, fishing, golfing, and animals. He loved to talk to people and to laugh with friends and family. He enjoyed listening to country music and his favorite color was red. He was also and avid supporter of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Tracey leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife, Patricia Ward of Butler, TN, Parents, Jerry and Betty Ward of Elk Park, NC, Special Aunt and Uncle, Patsy and Floyd Townsend of Banner Elk, NC, Grandparents, Aris and Grace Ward of Elizabethton, TN, numerous aunts and uncles, and a multitude of friends.

Services for Tracey Ward will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. George Wright and Rev. Bryan Griffith officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm up until the service hour at 7 pm on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Ward Family Cemetery on Sam Eller Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to: Avery County Shriners, P.O. Box 1294 Linville, NC 28646

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ward family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Tracey and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121

