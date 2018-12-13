Tommie Rex Wilson, age 64, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born on August 9, 1954 to the late William Coy Wilson and Orpha Barnett Wilson. In addition to his parents, Tommie was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Fender and brother, Jerry Wilson.

Tommie was a gifted mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and small engines. He was an avid Nascar fan. Tommie was also a great cook and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 39 ½ years, Becky McCoury Wilson; daughter, Scarlett Lynn Guy; son, William Timothy Rex Wilson; sister, Tanis Hudgins and husband Carl of Burnsville, NC; brothers, Jimmy Ray of Burnsville, NC, Donald McCourry and wife Sarah of Marion, NC and Tony Wilson of Weaverville, NC; sister-in-law, Glenda Trivette of Elk Park, NC; brothers-in-laws, Ezra Fender of Burnsville, NC, Tim McCoury of Butler, TN and Greg McCoury of Elk Park, NC; grandchildren, Chelsey Guy, Nicole Guy, Brayden Bryant and Hannah Baird, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Richard Jones officiating. Special music will be provided by Lowell and Glenda Trivette. Weather permitting, graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Beech Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ty McCoury, Carl Hudgins, Don Roberts, Cliff Johnson, Bud Ingram and Allen Ingram.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 1381 Spear Branch Road, Mountain City, TN.

