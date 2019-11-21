Thomas Elmer Hammons

Thomas Elmer Hammons, age 91, Mountain City, Tennessee, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN. Elmer was born on March 4, 1928 in Shouns, TN to the late Andy W. Hammons and Lora Callie Simcox Hammons. Elmer was raised by his Dad and step mother, Lela Arnold Hammons after his mother passed away. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Dexter Hammons, brother Paul Hammons; one sister, Bernice Payne.

Those left to cherish his memories include two daughters, Mary Sue (Susie) Henson and husband Larry and Sandy Hammons and husband Norman; Polly Coldiron Hammons, the mother of his two daughters and the great love of his life; sister, Viola Joines; sister in law, Thelma Hammons; several nieces and nephews and many, many special friends.

Elmer was a proud United States Army Veteran, having served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Hammons Chapel Christian Church.

Elmer’s life work was a carpenter by trade and a licensed contractor. He built many homes in Johnson County and the surrounding area.

He was an outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and watch wildlife. He enjoyed beekeeping too. Elmer was a simple man with little needs, but loved his family and was very loved by his family. It was mostly apparent with the good care he received in the past years. A special caregiver, Monika Burgess, “Monroe” to Elmer, because he couldn’t say Monika became an adopted family member.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Hammons Chapel Christian Church. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 with Minister Joshua Giddings officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Hammons Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Charlie Hawkins, Charlie Thompson, Mike Shupe, Paul Stephan, Tom Payne and Douglas Hammons. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Gerry Bocarossa, Barton Hall, Walter Simcox and the men of Hammons Chapel Church. Military honors to be accorded by Johnson County Honor Guard.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, 155 Circle Dr., Mountain City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mountain

City Animal Shelter in his honor.

