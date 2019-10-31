Terry Steven Thompson, age 77, of Mountain City, Tennessee passed away October 22, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 26, 1942 in Banner Elk, NC to the late Tommy Thompson and Annis Mottern Thompson, he was welcomed to a loving home full of adoring aunts, and often spoke of his happy childhood.

Mr. Thompson was a member of Liberty Christian Church. He was a United States Army Veteran, and he was a member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge 243 F&AM, Jericho Temple, and a Johnson County Shrine Club Roadrunner. He loved fishing, spending time with friends and family, and his 1972 Chevy truck.

Terry was fond of his army years and made efforts to keep in touch with people from his unit. In that time he met his wife Sharon in Missouri, and they were married on September 7, 1963. He was a member of the 1958 JCHS football team and a1960 graduate of Johnson County High School.

A lifelong Democrat, Terry believed passionately in our democracy and worked with the Election Commission for decades to ensure people of all beliefs could exercise their right to vote. He loved his community in Mountain City and was known as a friend to all, Republicans and Democrats alike.

Retired from Mountain Electric, Terry spent his early career as a lineman, and retired as a Manager of the organization. Terry tended a large garden on his property for many decades, and commonly helped his neighbors however he could, including rescuing pets and engaging in extracurricular mowing. He was a devoted family man and loved people. In his retirement years, he struggled mightily with new technologies, but he was determined to be a part of the new social media landscape. Indeed, he will be missed by many that came to know him through his Facebook account, which he loved as a way of connecting to others.

Those left to cherish his memory include Sharon Thompson, his loving war bride and devoted wife of 56 years. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Swanay and husband, Bob, of Carmel IN, and his beloved granddaughter Susan Swanay, of Johnson City, TN and his beloved cat “Kitty Kitty” Thompson. Special friends Tammy Welch and neighbors Linda and Robert also survive.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Mr. Travis Long officiating. Masonic rites will follow the funeral service. Military graveside service accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will then follow in Philippi Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be made through donations to the Johnson County Shrine Roadrunners, 219 Shoun Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

