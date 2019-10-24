Sun Chang Eastridge

Sun Chang Eastridge, age 73, passed away on October 17, 2019, at the Mountain City Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Eastridge.

Sun Chang Eastridge was born on August 22, 1946 in Seoul, South Korea and married Lawrence in 1976.

Those left to cherish her memories include her brother-in-law, Ralph Eastridge and wife Janice of Mountain City, Tennessee.

There will be a graveside service held at the Eastridge Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with pastor Mike Teague officiating. Pallbearers will be friends of the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Sun Chang Eastridge has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.