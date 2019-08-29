Steven Tyler McGuire

Steven Tyler McGuire, age 23, of Trade, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on

Sunday, August 18, 2019 from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born on August 28, 1995 to Heather McGuire and David Pearson.

Tyler was a quiet person but was always willing to help anyone that he could. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed riding motorcycles and hunting. Tyler liked to ride motor-cross anytime that he could. He was an amazing man, a one-of-a kind person and will deeply be missed by his family and close circle of friends, who he loved very deeply.

Those left to cherish Tyler’s memories include his maternal grandparents, Charles ‘Butch’ and Ann McGuire, who raised him; mother, Heather McGuire; father, David Pearson and wife Tracy; paternal grandparents, Bill and Georgia Pearson; his love and best friend, Kassandra Billington; sisters, Destiny Cole and Hailey Pearson; brothers, Trevor Pearson and Jacob Pearson; special aunt and uncle, Amanda and Jason Bowling and many more special aunts and uncles; special cousins, Tayla Rae Potter and Logan Bowling; special friends, Mike King, Bronson Triplett, Ray Potter and Johnny Roberts and many, many more.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pastor David Hankel officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow at the Reece Cemetery (Bulldog Road, Trade, TN). Pallbearers will be Jacob Pearson, Trevor Pearson, Austin Taylor, Sam Dunn, Ethan Tester, Brandon Rhymer, Michael Greever and Bronson Triplett. Honorary pallbearers are Nick Fletcher, Daniel Watson, Brandon Roark, Hunter Blevins, Wesley Bodenhamer and Ray Potter.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of Steven’s grandparents, 116 Eggers Branch Road, Trade, TN.

The family of Steven Tyler McGuire has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.