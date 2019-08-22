Shentonta Kem Burchett Icenhour, 54, Mountain City, passed away August 15, 2019 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1965 in Elizabethton. She was a graduate of Hampton High School and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College, Athens, Tennessee. She was employed in the housekeeping Department of the Johnson County Community Hospital. Shentonta was a member of Elk River Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her Husband: James David Icenhour, March 13, 2013 and by her father: Herman Burchett.

Survivors include her children: Heather Burchett and Chayne Icenhour both of Johnson City. Five Grandchildren. Her Mother: “Jo” Burchett, Butler. A Brother: Shannon (Debbie) Burchett, Elizabethton. Her special friend: Charles Dears.

A family Memorial Service will be conducted Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the residence of her son: Chayne Icenhour, Johnson City. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Icenhour-Burchett family