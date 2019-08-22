Shentonta Kem Burchett Icenhour

Shentonta Kem Burchett Icenhour, 54, Mountain City, passed away August 15, 2019 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1965 in Elizabethton. She was a graduate of Hampton High School and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College, Athens, Tennessee. She was employed in the housekeeping Department of the Johnson County Community Hospital. Shentonta was a member of Elk River Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her Husband: James David Icenhour, March 13, 2013 and by her father: Herman Burchett.

Survivors include her children: Heather Burchett and Chayne Icenhour both of Johnson City. Five Grandchildren. Her Mother: “Jo” Burchett, Butler. A Brother: Shannon (Debbie) Burchett, Elizabethton. Her special friend: Charles Dears.

A family Memorial Service will be conducted Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the residence of her son: Chayne Icenhour, Johnson City. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

